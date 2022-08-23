Dragonchain Market Capitalization Reaches $7.50 Million (DRGN)

Dragonchain (DRGN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. One Dragonchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market cap of $7.50 million and $39,951.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,399.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00128888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032857 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00083210 BTC.

Dragonchain (DRGN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,772,651 coins. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

