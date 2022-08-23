Drep [new] (DREP) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last Week

Drep [new] (DREP) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Drep [new] has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar. Drep [new] has a market cap of $20.29 million and $421,667.00 worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004662 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003823 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00033245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075261 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

