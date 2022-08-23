Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.48

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (CVE:FLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 46051 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.
Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 14.16, a current ratio of 14.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$110.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.
About Drone Delivery Canada
Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.
