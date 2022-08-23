DuckDaoDime Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $69,171.00 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded down 18% against the US dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $2.97 million and $69,171.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00013332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io.

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

