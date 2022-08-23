Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Lifted by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,520,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,252 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $169,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE DUK traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 51,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,582. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

