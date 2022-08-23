EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading 2.6% Higher

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,639% from the average session volume of 29 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

EACO Stock Up 2.6 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.34.

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.13 million during the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 24.86%.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

