Eargo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 6,379 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 358% compared to the average daily volume of 1,394 call options.

Insider Activity at Eargo

In related news, COO William Brownie sold 25,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $33,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 166,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,335.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Eargo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eargo

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Eargo by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 76,518 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Maveron General Partner IV LLC purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Eargo Stock Up 10.9 %

Shares of EAR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 330,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,536,432. Eargo has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. Analysts forecast that Eargo will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.