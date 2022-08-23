Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Trading 6% Higher

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) traded up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.32. 1,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,355,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

ESTE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.31.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 426.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay Frederick Joliat bought 20,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $288,758.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 439,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,789.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Frederick Joliat purchased 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $235,963.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 357,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,110 shares in the last quarter. Encap Energy Capital Fund Viii L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $29,087,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $287,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 213,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 126,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

