Edgeware Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $273,661.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Edgeware

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,979,170,652 coins and its circulating supply is 6,350,167,832 coins. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re.

Buying and Selling Edgeware

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

