Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 232,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 515,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,190,000 after buying an additional 56,087 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.8 %

EIX stock opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $26.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 212.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EIX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.56.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

