Education Ecosystem (LEDU) Price Down 38.7% This Week

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $273,737.13 and approximately $14.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded down 38.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

LEDU is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com.

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

