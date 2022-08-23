eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

eGain Stock Performance

eGain stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.71 million, a P/E ratio of 307.67 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. eGain has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Institutional Trading of eGain

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in eGain by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,684,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 543,228 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new stake in eGain in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,818,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,992,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 426,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 362,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in eGain in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,872,000. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

