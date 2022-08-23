Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 210,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,429. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

ELAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

