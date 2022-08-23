Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 1,285.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.