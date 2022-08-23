Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $15.23 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

