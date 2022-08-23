Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Tops $928,376.00

Elitium (EUM) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Elitium has a total market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $928,376.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003946 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Elitium has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,461.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003836 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00129115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033582 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00075768 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,915,379 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elitium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

