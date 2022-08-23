Enecuum Trading Down 13.8% This Week (ENQ)

Enecuum (ENQ) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $193,131.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,469.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003820 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00128938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00033491 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075133 BTC.

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 202,396,876 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enecuum’s official message board is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

