Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Energizer stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.91. 9,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,202. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. Energizer has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Energizer had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Energizer news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Energizer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 180,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

