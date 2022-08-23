EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.56. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 2.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total value of $426,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnLink Midstream news, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $1,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 935,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,584,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $426,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 741,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,018,908.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnLink Midstream

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the second quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 85.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth about $102,000. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.