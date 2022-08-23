Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $305,931,000 after purchasing an additional 38,821 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,842,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $216,146,000 after buying an additional 245,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,497,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,880 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $169,611,000 after acquiring an additional 169,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after purchasing an additional 300,495 shares during the period. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EPD. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.16. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

