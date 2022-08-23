Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $38,078.81 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.
Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,384. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $411.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.
