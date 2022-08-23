Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) CFO Sells $38,078.81 in Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 2,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total transaction of $38,078.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Kory James Wentworth also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Entrada Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, August 18th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Kory James Wentworth sold 200 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $2,600.00.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TRDA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 17,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,384. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $411.86 million and a PE ratio of -1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Entrada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,560,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,769,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,460,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,362,000. Finally, 72 Investment Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Entrada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,714,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Entrada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entrada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.