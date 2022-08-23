EQIFI (EQX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

EQIFI (EQX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 23rd. EQIFI has a market cap of $1.35 million and $210,155.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EQIFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EQIFI has traded down 15% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.73 or 0.00773760 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016046 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About EQIFI
EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,012 coins. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
EQIFI Coin Trading
