EQT (NYSE:EQT) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $53.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. EQT traded as high as $50.53 and last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 8689 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on EQT from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.15.

Get EQT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.