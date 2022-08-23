Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, reaching $205.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,242. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Equifax Profile

(Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.