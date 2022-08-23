Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 23rd (ADXS, AGTC, AIRT, ALPP, AN, ASM, BIDU, BIOC, BPY, FSTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 23rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock.

Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN). They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie started coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Macquarie issued an outperform rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NYSE:BPY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Macquarie began coverage on shares of iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ). Macquarie issued an underperform rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Gold (NYSE:KOR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS). Bank of America Co. issued an underperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

