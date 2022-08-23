Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (ACU, ADES, BYND, DKS, ERJ, ESTA, FC, GLAPF, GOLF, HPQ)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $115.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55).

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

