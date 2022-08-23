Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 23rd (ACU, ADES, BYND, DKS, ERJ, ESTA, FC, GLAPF, GOLF, HPQ)

Posted by on Aug 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, August 23rd:

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $9.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $115.00.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.20 ($17.55).

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.