ERC20 Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.96 Million (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $120.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,509.11 or 1.00142387 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004700 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003856 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00128962 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00033499 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00076458 BTC.
ERC20 Coin Profile
ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a coin. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ERC20
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.