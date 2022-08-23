Eric J. Finnsson Sells 35,100 Shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Stock

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) Director Eric J. Finnsson sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $19,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,357.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Eastside Distilling Price Performance
EAST stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 819,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82. Eastside Distilling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling
Eastside Distilling Company Profile
Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.
