Eska Price Hits $0.0106 on Exchanges (ESK)

Eska (ESK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last seven days, Eska has traded 26.1% lower against the dollar. One Eska coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Eska has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $14,226.00 worth of Eska was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,418.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Eska Profile

Eska (ESK) is a coin. Eska’s official Twitter account is @EskaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Eska is eskacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Eska

