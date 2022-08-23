Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 116,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 998,587 shares.The stock last traded at $8.17 and had previously closed at $7.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.90.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a market cap of $542.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $25,551.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at $714,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joanne M. Foody sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $25,551.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 8,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $49,914.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,871.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,908 shares of company stock valued at $50,878. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

