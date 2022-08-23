Ethernity Chain (ERN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24.07 Million

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $6.16 or 0.00013055 BTC on exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market capitalization of $82.74 million and $24.07 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,518.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00129162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00075066 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

ERN is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,440,180 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

