Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Increased to $96.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ES. Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.35. 6,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,320. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $77.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,105.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,077,000 after buying an additional 6,402,262 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,683,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,084,991,000 after buying an additional 1,001,587 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,356,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,435,000 after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,253,000 after purchasing an additional 190,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

