Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Given New $52.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

EVH stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.87. Evolent Health has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO John Paul Johnson sold 18,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total transaction of $628,783.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,702.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,410 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Evolent Health by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Evolent Health by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

