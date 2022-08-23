Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP Richard Reiss Sells 2,509 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Exponent Trading Down 0.5 %

EXPO traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $100.75. 97,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,602. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.96.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Exponent by 120.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 332.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

