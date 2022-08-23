extraDNA (XDNA) Price Down 29.7% This Week

extraDNA (XDNA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, extraDNA has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. extraDNA has a market cap of $60,415.62 and $36,214.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,534.28 or 1.00033980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00056090 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00223489 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00133589 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00236855 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00054722 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004059 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005583 BTC.

About extraDNA

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org. The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling extraDNA

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.