Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Lowered by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,606,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 205,645 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 4.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,949,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on XOM. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.9 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $3.70 on Tuesday, reaching $97.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The company has a market capitalization of $407.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.32. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.