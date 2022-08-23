Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.88. 1,121,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,965,424. The firm has a market cap of $407.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.32.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.