Farmland Protocol (FAR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $114,241.00

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Farmland Protocol has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $6.89 million and approximately $114,241.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.69 or 0.00771413 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00015957 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Farmland Protocol Profile
Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi.
Buying and Selling Farmland Protocol
Receive News & Updates for Farmland Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Farmland Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.