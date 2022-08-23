F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 904 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.00). 405,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 389,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.06).

F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 840.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Beatrice Hollond acquired 119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £994.84 ($1,202.08). In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 594 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, for a total transaction of £4,965.84 ($6,000.29). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 119 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 836 ($10.10) per share, with a total value of £994.84 ($1,202.08). Insiders purchased a total of 724 shares of company stock worth $605,968 in the last three months.

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

