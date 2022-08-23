F&C Investment Trust (LON:FCIT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 904 ($10.92) and last traded at GBX 910 ($11.00). 405,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 389,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($11.06).
F&C Investment Trust Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 847.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 840.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.
F&C Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. F&C Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.
Insider Buying and Selling
F&C Investment Trust Company Profile
F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
