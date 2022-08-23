FG Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, August 24th. FG Merger had issued 7,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

FG Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ FGMCU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03. FG Merger has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FG Merger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of FG Merger by 33.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of FG Merger by 13.2% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the second quarter worth $246,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the first quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the first quarter worth $5,528,000.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

