Financial Comparison: Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Rating) and AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.4% of Genenta Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of AlloVir shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of AlloVir shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Genenta Science and AlloVir, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genenta Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 AlloVir 0 0 4 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Genenta Science presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 283.33%. AlloVir has a consensus price target of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 342.13%. Given AlloVir’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AlloVir is more favorable than Genenta Science.

This table compares Genenta Science and AlloVir’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genenta Science N/A N/A -$6.54 million N/A N/A AlloVir $170,000.00 4,209.60 -$171.96 million ($3.02) -2.55

Genenta Science has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AlloVir.

Profitability

This table compares Genenta Science and AlloVir’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genenta Science N/A N/A N/A AlloVir N/A -91.15% -74.24%

Summary

AlloVir beats Genenta Science on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. The company's lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter. It is also developing Temferon for use in the treatment of other solid tumor indications, locally advanced hepatocellular carcinoma, and intra-hepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc., a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus. Its preclinical and clinical development product candidates include ALVR106 for the respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, parainfluenza virus, and human metapneumovirus; ALVR109 to treat SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19; ALVR107 for treating hepatitis B; and ALVR108. The company was formerly known as ViraCyte, Inc. and changed its name to Allovir, Inc. in May 2019. Allovir, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

