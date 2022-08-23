FintruX Network (FTX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $151.00

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 23rd. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $542,171.21 and $151.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,259.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003803 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00033168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00079454 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

