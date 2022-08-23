FintruX Network (FTX) Trading Down 11.2% This Week

FintruX Network (FTX) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $546,227.42 and approximately $152.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (FTX) is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

