FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.62. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $4.68, with a volume of 755 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FINV. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research assumed coverage on FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

FinVolution Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $385.97 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in FinVolution Group by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FinVolution Group in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

