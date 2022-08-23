First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,478 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,910,663 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Salesforce worth $405,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Salesforce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Salesforce by 4.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,702. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $174.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.09.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.30.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total transaction of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,548,299.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $176,054.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 932,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,876,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,668,472. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

