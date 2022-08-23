First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 91,884 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,680,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 91,884 shares during the quarter. C.H. Robinson Worldwide comprises about 2.8% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.39% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,150,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $402,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 58,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHRW. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.81.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.33. The stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,185. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $118.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.51. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 4,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $460,927.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,291. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock worth $7,189,957 over the last ninety days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

