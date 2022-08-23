First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of Analog Devices worth $569,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,658 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 842,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,155,000 after purchasing an additional 794,198 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after purchasing an additional 609,378 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.78. 38,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,099. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.59.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

