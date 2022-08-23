First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 2,504,904 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,097,193 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,504,904 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.23% of NovaGold Resources worth $108,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 208,645 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. 50,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,820. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, National Bank Financial started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

