First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,542,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 610,042 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $252,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,777,000 after purchasing an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 415,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. 34,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $36.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

