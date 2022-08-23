First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 18,479 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,479 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $42,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 57.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,449,306 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,759,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 44,813.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $9.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $534.80. 50,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,635. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $517.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $505.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,859 shares of company stock valued at $74,833,983 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.